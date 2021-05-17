BoE Aproves $595M Bail-In Of Ukraine's PrivatBank

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 1:18 PM BST) -- The Bank of England has said it approved $595 million in bail-in loans made by a U.K. finance company to PrivatBank before it was nationalized in 2016, to legitimize the cross-border resolution of the struggling Ukrainian lender. Britain's central bank said on Friday that it recognizes the four loans made by UK SPV Credit Finance PLC to bail in PrivatBank. The Bank of England said it received a request from the National Bank of Ukraine to approve the loans as it is required under the U.K.'s 2009 Banking Act to recognize resolution actions that take place across national borders. The National...

