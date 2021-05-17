Draft Green Compliance Burden Too Much, EU Insurers Warn

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 4:58 PM BST) -- Insurers in the European Union told financial regulators on Monday that proposed templates designed to reveal the environmental, social and corporate governance risks to their companies are "overly complex and long." Insurance Europe, a trade group for the sector, said that the proposed template for product disclosures under the EU's Taxonomy Regulation is too detailed for investors looking for summaries of how their money is used. The draft template, which the European Supervisory Authorities have proposed creating through changes to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, will force insurers and other finance companies to publish additional information for investors using the EU's...

