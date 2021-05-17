Vatican Fraud Suspect's Bail Bid Delayed

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 4:07 PM BST) -- A judge at a London court said on Monday that he could not consider granting bail to an Italian businessman facing extradition to Italy on fraud and money laundering over a Vatican property deal until he has more information about the suspect's finances. Gianluigi Torzi, 42, appeared via video link for a bail application hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court after he was arrested last week by U.K. police at the request of Italian authorities investigating him over his involvement in the purchase of a property in London for the Vatican's administrative arm. Torzi is alleged to have conspired to defraud the...

