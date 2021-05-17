Authorities Bust VAT Fraud Scheme Costing Spain €26M

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:54 AM EDT) -- Authorities across Europe have broken up a criminal scheme involving value-added tax fraud, money laundering and forgery of documents that cost Spain €26 million ($32 million) in lost revenue, the European Union's criminal justice agency said on Monday. Eurojust, which facilitates cooperation among national prosecutors, said that 22 suspects were arrested and 13 properties and 16 vehicles seized in efforts to take down the alleged fraud ring. Spanish authorities had started looking into the arrangement at the end of 2019, Eurojust said. The suspects were using front companies in Spain, Slovakia, Romania, Belgium and the Netherlands for at least 18 months as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS