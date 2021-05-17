Davis Polk, Fried Frank Lead Clarivate's $5.3B ProQuest Buy

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- London-based analytics company Clarivate said Monday it's buying research platform ProQuest from backers including investment firm Cambridge Information Group in a $5.3 billion deal guided by Davis Polk and Fried Frank. Clarivate PLC's deal with Ann Arbor, Michigan-headquartered ProQuest LLC includes $4 billion in cash and $1.3 billion in equity and creates a research business serving those in the education, science and intellectual property fields, according to a joint statement. "Clarivate and ProQuest are highly complementary businesses, each with a rich and storied heritage," Clarivate executive chairman and CEO Jerre Stead said in the statement. "We share the goal to accelerate...

