Ex-Coutts Employee Gets 4 Years For £1.2M Fraud Plot

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 4:48 PM BST) -- Three men who stole £1.2 million ($1.7 million) from Coutts, a British private bank, were sentenced to a total of just over seven years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud. Former Coutts employee Luke Williams conspired with Francis Buckman and Ricky Burgess in an attempt to take £2.4 million from 122 of the bank's customer accounts in a "sophisticated and persistent" fraud, Judge David Tomlinson said as he sentenced the men at Southwark Crown Court. Williams, 32, was sentenced to four years in prison for abusing his position as senior customer services officer at Coutts to sell...

