Two More Law Firms Shell Out For Special Bonuses

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Taylor Wessing LLP and Selendy & Gay PLLC on Monday announced special bonuses rewarding employees for work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taylor Wessing, a global law firm with offices in New York and Silicon Valley, will provide a 5% special bonus at the end of the year to all employees worldwide, lawyers and nonlawyers alike, and an extra day off on May 28, according to a memo shared with Law360 Pulse. Selendy & Gay, meanwhile, announced special bonuses for associates beyond the $12,000 to $64,000 BigLaw market scale set by other firms, according to a bonus memo obtained by Above the...

