S&P Dow Jones To Pay SEC $9M Over Inverse VIX Crash

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC has agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $9 million to resolve negligence claims connected to the February 2018 price crash of notes inversely tied to stock market volatility. The SEC said Monday that a previously undisclosed quality control feature implemented by S&P Dow Jones caused it to stop publishing real-time values of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index ER for about an hour on Feb. 5, 2018, while the volatility index underlying it experienced an unprecedented spike of 115%. This caused the reported value of Credit Suisse's Inverse VIX Short exchange-traded notes, which...

