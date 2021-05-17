High Court Won't Hear Whether Arthrex Applies To TTAB

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down a trademark applicant's appeal in his dispute with Coca-Cola that the Federal Circuit's Arthrex ruling makes the structure of the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board unconstitutional as well. The high court denied the certiorari petition filed by pro se litigant Alberto Solar-Somohano, who appealed the Federal Circuit's rejection of his challenge that the structure of the TTAB is unconstitutional on the grounds that his position was backed by the court's Arthrex ruling. The Federal Circuit held in October 2019 in Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc. that the Patent Trial and Appeal...

