Porter Wright Adds Former Treasury Dept., Trump Adviser

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP has added a longtime government attorney who previously acted as an adviser to President Donald Trump and most recently served as senior adviser to the deputy secretary and counselor to the general counsel in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In an announcement Monday, the firm said Joseph Clark joins the Washington office as a partner and his practice will focus on financial regulatory matters, internal investigations and lobbying work, particularly as it pertains to money laundering, cryptocurrencies and the intersection of finance and national security. "Joe brings a unique skill set and depth of experience...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS