Akin Gump Beefs Up In DC With Addition Of Ex-FDA Official

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has boosted its collection of senior advisers by adding a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy pro with a long history of working on Capitol Hill. Anna Abram will work out of Akin Gump's Washington office, the firm said in a Monday announcement. She has for a long time worked in the health policy realm, having most recently been the FDA's deputy commissioner for policy, legislation and international affairs, according to the firm. Abram left that position with the change in administration in January, she told Law360 on Wednesday. She said that Akin...

