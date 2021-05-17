FTC Continues Crackdown On CBD Sellers' Cure-All Claims

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Monday that Arizona-based CBD company Kushly and its owner will pay $30,000 in consumer redress after an investigation revealed their deceptive marketing practices and unsubstantiated claims that CBD products could help treat Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, multiple sclerosis, hypertension and other serious ailments. Kushly Industries LLC and its owner Cody Alt agreed to pay the FTC more than $30,000 in consumer redress and to not falsely claim to consumers that any of its cannabidiol, or CBD, products are clinically proven to treat, alleviate or cure either serious medical conditions or more common afflictions such as...

