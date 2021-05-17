GM Gives GC Duties As Global Public Policy Head

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC announced Monday that it has appointed its executive vice president and general counsel, Craig Glidden, to take on an additional role as executive vice president for global public policy. The automaker said that Glidden will oversee the appointment of a new senior executive in charge of global public policy who will report to him. GM added that Glidden's new combined role will "simplify the management structure in its public policy department and will help accelerate the company's transformation to a more eco-friendly automaker with a more streamlined approach." GM chair and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement...

