Utility Again Beats Ky. Power Plant Pollution Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal court has tossed allegations from the Sierra Club and Kentucky Waterways Alliance that a coal-fired power plant in the state violated federal hazardous waste management law, ending claims the Sixth Circuit had revived. U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves found that although the environmental groups have standing to bring the suit against Kentucky Utilities Co., they ultimately can't move forward with claims that the company's handling, storage, treatment, transportation and disposal of coal ash at its coal-fired power plant on the banks of Herrington Lake violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. Before granting Kentucky Utilities' motion for...

