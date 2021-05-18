Doctor Can't Duck Medicare Ban For Obstructing Investigation

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services was correct to lengthen its ban prohibiting a Philadelphia physician from billing Medicare, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday, finding that CMS' decision was backed by substantial evidence and that the doctor doesn't have protected property interest in her participation in Medicare. Dr. Lilia Gorovits was banned from billing Medicare in October 2016 after she obstructed a fraud investigation. Through her appeals, CMS retroactively pushed the start date of her ineligibility back to March 2016, according to her suit. In 2017, it restarted a three-year clock on when she could bill the federal health...

