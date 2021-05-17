Republicans Propose 'Direct-Control' Joint Employer Test

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Republican lawmakers introduced legislation that would narrow the standard for determining when two or more businesses are joint employers liable for labor laws applied to the same worker, an effort that comes as Democrats seek to expand the standard. In a statement Friday, Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives said the Save Local Business Act would amend the National Labor Relations Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act to return to a "direct-control" standard for when employers may be jointly liable. The legislation "would reverse anti-private-sector overreach from unelected bureaucrats by adding some common sense to the definition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS