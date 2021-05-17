Utah Appellate Court Won't Redo Pot Licensing Decision

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Utah appellate court has said it will not overturn the state's decision not to grant a medical cannabis cultivation license to a company, despite a state auditor's report that the application process may have been flawed. The Utah Court of Appeals said in a decision filed Thursday that the company, JLPR LLC, could not introduce new evidence into the record that had not been previously raised during its previous unsuccessful appeals before a state protest office and the Utah Procurement Policy Board. Those rejected materials included the audit report that recommended the Department of Agriculture and Food "reassess the licenses...

