What CDC's New Mask Guidance Means For Employers

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- According to new guidance[1] issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 13, individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask or practice social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings. This includes attending indoor gatherings, shopping, dining at restaurants and going to crowded outdoor events like parades, music festivals or sporting events. Should employers now change their policies on mask use? Not so fast. Existing Mask Rules Still in Effect The CDC's guidance does not override local, state or federal rules on mask use. This includes any state or local...

