Fed Board Atty Named OCC Chief Counsel

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- An attorney for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors is headed to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, where he will take over the duties of senior deputy comptroller and chief counsel, the OCC said on Monday. Benjamin W. McDonough, who worked for the Fed's board for 13 years, will assume the new role on June 7 and will oversee the office's legal and licensing functions. He will also be part of the OCC's executive committee and counsel the office's senior leadership. McDonough takes the reins from Jonathan Gould, who held the position since December 2018 and is headed...

