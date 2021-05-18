2 Firms Guide HempFusion's $15M Deal For CBD Co.

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- CBD company HempFusion will pay $15 million to acquire CBD topical producer Apothecanna, in a deal guided by Canadian firm McMillan LLP and Colorado firm Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, the companies have announced. The multimillion-dollar deal, which the parties inked Friday, will see HempFusion pay the sum in a combination of cash and HempFusion shares, which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, priced at $1.19. The deal terms also provide that if Apothecanna hits certain revenue targets within a year of the deal closing, HempFusion may pay as much as $10 million more on top of the initial sale price....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS