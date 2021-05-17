Asian Fintech Biz Pine Labs Closes On $285M In Funding

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Merchant commerce business Pine Labs said Monday it had its first closing of a $285 million funding round guided by investors such as Baron Capital Group, Temasek and Duro Capital. New Delhi-based Pine Labs said in the statement it would use proceeds from the oversubscribed round to further scale its payment processing platform, which works with more than 150,000 merchants across Asia and the Middle East. "We excel in enterprise merchant payments and now want to scale new frontiers in the online space as well, at the same time continue to power the credit and commerce needs of our offline merchant...

