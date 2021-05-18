Akin Gump Taps Thompson & Knight Corporate Duo In Texas

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP recently welcomed two corporate transaction partners formerly with Thompson & Knight LLP to its Dallas and Fort Worth offices, the firm announced Monday. Jesse E. Betts and Cole Bredthauer are joining Akin Gump's Dallas and Fort Worth offices, respectively, after spending most of their careers at Thompson & Knight. Both Betts and Bredthauer have clients in the energy industry, with Bredthauer focusing primarily in oil and gas and Betts' practice being slightly broader, encompassing nonenergy clients in manufacturing and medical devices. "As we're moving into 2021, I think what we've seen is the pent-up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS