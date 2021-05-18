ComplianceHR CEO Rejoins Littler To Run Miami Office

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Management-side employment law firm Littler Mendelson PC on Monday announced the CEO of ComplianceHR, its joint venture with legal technology company Neota Logic, has returned to the law firm and that ComplianceHR's chief marketing officer has moved up to replace her. Lori A. Brown has rejoined Littler to lead its Miami office as the office managing shareholder, as well as to serve on the firm's seven-member management committee. ComplianceHR CMO Kimball Norup moves up to the CEO role at the company, which provides automated compliance tools for employers. "Kimball is the ideal leader to guide CHR through the next stage of...

