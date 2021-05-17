Epic Games Hits Nreal With TM Suit Over Unreal Platform

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Epic Games has filed a trademark infringement suit against smart glasses creator Nreal in North Carolina federal court, accusing the Chinese startup of infringing its Unreal Engine trademark, a creation platform known for its three-dimensional immersive simulations. Epic Games alleged on Friday that the Beijing-based Shenzhen Tairuo Technology Co., which does business as Nreal, is trading off Epic's rights with its mixed reality glasses and game development while also stirring confusion in the marketplace. 📣 SAVE THE DATE 🗓 May 20th, 2021 In 7 days, something you've all been waiting for is on its way... Sign up to stay updated about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS