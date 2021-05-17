Pa. Wants Sanctions Over 'Frivolous' Election Challenge Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar asked a Colorado federal court on Monday to sanction two attorneys behind a proposed class action over the 2020 election, arguing that the plaintiffs knew their suit was a frivolous effort to challenge the election results based on falsehoods. Attorneys Ernest Walker and Gary Fielder's lawsuit — which also named Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, and state elections officials in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia in alleging a vast conspiracy to give the election to President Joe Biden — had been based on lies that had already been rejected by various courts...

