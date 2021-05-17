Alabama Legalizes Medical Pot With Restrictive Law

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation that legalizes medical marijuana through a highly restrictive law on Monday, just days after its neighbor to the west saw its legalization measure thrown out in court. Ivey signed S.B. 46, known as the Darren Wesley 'Ato' Hall Compassion Act, just over 10 days after she received the bill from the legislature. It establishes a regulated medical marijuana regime, which makes the drug available to patients with specific conditions like cancer, Tourette's Syndrome and HIV. The bill, which repeatedly warns that the state views recreational marijuana as a danger, does not legalize flower, edibles or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS