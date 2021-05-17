Groups Say Feds Must Act On W.Va. Coal Mine Fund Shortfall

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- West Virginia's mine reclamation fund is woefully unprepared to handle an impending crisis of abandonments due to the coal industry's quick deterioration, environmental groups said in a lawsuit filed Monday in an effort to force the Biden administration to act. The Sierra Club, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy sued the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement in Mountain State federal court for what they called a failure by the agency to reconsider the state's reclamation program, despite the state itself indicating that the funds are far short of what could be needed in the coming...

