USPTO Lays Out Rules For New Challenges To Bad TMs

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 12:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday rolled out a proposal for new rules that will implement the Trademark Modernization Act and its provisions aimed at reducing fraudulent trademarks. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office proposed new rules Tuesday that would implement the Trademark Modernization Act. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) The proposed rules would create procedures for the so-called expungement and reexamination proceedings created by the new statute, which was passed by Congress in December and hopes to combat a recent flood of iffy trademarks from overseas applicants. The new proceedings, which allow the agency to cancel trademark registrations that aren't...

