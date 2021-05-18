Wilson Elser Partner Officially Starts Role As Pa. Bar President

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Bar Association announced that it will officially install its new president this week, bringing to close an ugly chapter that unfolded last month. Kathleen Wilkinson, a partner at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP, begins her one-year term as president of the PBA Thursday, after the organization's House of Delegates concludes its annual meeting. She started the role about 30 days early when the previous PBA President David Schwager resigned. He stepped down on April 27 after he was charged with a single misdemeanor for soliciting a prostitute. As president-elect of the PBA, Wilkinson was already in line...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS