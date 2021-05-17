Crypto Startup Coinbase Primes $1.25B Convertible Bond Sale

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc., represented by Fenwick & West LLP, on Monday unveiled plans to raise $1.25 billion privately through a convertible debt offering, raising fresh capital one month after its public debut. Coinbase said it plans to raise the funds from wealthy investors considered "qualified institutional buyers" through five-year notes that are set to mature in 2026 unless they are bought back, redeemed or converted into the company's Class A common stock before then. Venture-backed Coinbase said the interest rate on the bonds, the initial conversion rate and other terms will be determined at pricing. The cryptocurrency trading venue stands to...

