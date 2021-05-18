Marsh McLennan Names New GC For Global Brokerage Unit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Professional services firm Marsh McLennan has promoted one of its longtime in-house attorneys to lead the legal team at global insurance brokerage subsidiary Marsh LLC, the company announced Monday. Kate Brennan, who for the majority of her career has worked at the New York-based Marsh McLennan and its subsidiaries, is set to replace Susan Stone as general counsel of the brokerage unit on June 1. Stone has held the position at Marsh since 2017, and this week was named to the top corporate lawyer role at insurance company CNA. "We talk a lot within our department about stepping up to meet...

