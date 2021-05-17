Express Scripts Challenges Delaware's Switch To CVS Plan

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts on Monday asked a Delaware state court to block the state's decision to work with CVS, arguing that CVS refused to comply with mandatory minimum requirements outlined in the request for proposals and that the State Employee Benefits Committee erred by not enforcing those requirements. According to the suit, Delaware has contracted with Express Scripts to provide pharmacy benefit management services to the state's Group Health Insurance Program. Express Scripts submitted a proposal to continue working with the state, but the employee benefits committee selected CVS-owned CaremarkPCS Health LLC in December, Express Scripts said. The State...

