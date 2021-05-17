Gaetz Associate Cops To Sex Trafficking, Will Work With Feds

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A former Florida politician and associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz pled guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl, in federal court Monday and agreed to cooperate with the U.S. Department of Justice as a part of his plea deal. Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, changed his plea to guilty on six counts, including sex trafficking a child, wire fraud, and identity theft. He was facing a 33-count indictment and has agreed to provide "substantial assistance" in the government's investigation and prosecution of "other persons." Multiple news outlets have reported that federal investigators are exploring whether...

