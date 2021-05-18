Trade Body Calls For More Pensions Freedoms Protection

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 1:26 PM BST) -- The U.K. government should build on the pension freedom rules it introduced six years ago by bringing in more legislation to help those nearing retirement weigh their options, a lobby group has said. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said on Monday that there should be a statutory obligation for retirement plans to provide guidance and "signposting" to members over their retirement income options. The association set out its recommendations in response to a consultation launched by the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee in February, which closed on Friday. The committee is looking for responses from the sector on rules that granted...

