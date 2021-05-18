FCA Warns Powers Are Limited Over Scam Investment Adverts

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 3:19 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog warned on Tuesday that it cannot take down websites promoting investment scams and is prevented from taking regulatory action against companies that post adverts if they do not fall within its regulatory perimeter. Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the Financial Conduct Authority, said that the Financial Services & Markets Act 2000 does not grant the regulator any power to prosecute fraud such as scams promoted on websites and social media. This means that the rules setting out the City watchdog's powers do not allow it to require misleading promotions to be removed....

