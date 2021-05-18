Germany Plans Tougher Controls After Wirecard Crisis

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 12:35 PM BST) -- Germany's financial watchdog announced on Tuesday that it plans to introduce more effective ways of examining the business models of the companies it oversees after it came under fire for its oversight of collapsed payments company Wirecard AG. The head of Germany's financial regulator has promised to introduce tougher measures to prevent a repeat of its handling of the Wirecard scandal, when the payments company collapsed after a €1.9 billion accounting fraud was uncovered. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Raimund Röseler, chief executive director of banking at BaFin, said that the regulator will adapt its supervision to look beyond equity ratios and liquidity at...

