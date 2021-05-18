Judge Beverly Martin To Retire From 11th Circ.

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Beverly Martin plans to retire from the Eleventh Circuit in September, giving President Joe Biden an opening on the largely conservative Southeast appeals court where former President Donald Trump appointed six of its 12 active judges. Judge Martin, 65, plans to retire and vacate her seat on Sept. 30, the federal judiciary reported on Monday. She was appointed in 2010 by President Barack Obama, so a pick by Biden would retain the court's 7-5 split of appointees by Republican and Democratic presidents, respectively. A successor for the Atlanta-based judge is likely to have Peach State ties under a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS