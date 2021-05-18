BP Global Competition Head Joins Addleshaw Goddard

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- BP PLC's global head of competition law has joined Addleshaw Goddard LLP's competition team as a consultant, according to the firm. London-based Addleshaw Goddard said Sarah Randall's hire on the law firm's competition team marks the latest in a series of appointments geared toward furthering its international and cross-border capabilities. Addleshaw Goddard's head of competition Bruce Kilpatrick said in a statement that Randall will boost the firm's capacity across the broad range of antitrust matters on which they advise. "Her skills will be invaluable not only in delivering complex risk-based advice to our clients on merger control and enforcement matters, but...

