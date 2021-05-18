Wigdor Tells Employees To Return To Office In July

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The namesake founder of plaintiffs-side employment law firm Wigdor LLP told employees Monday that they will go back to working in the office starting July 6. Founding partner Douglas H. Wigdor, who has represented claimants in numerous recent high-profile sexual misconduct and discrimination cases, disclosed the return date in an internal memo obtained by Law360 Pulse. Wigdor's email said that the firm's plans for "returning to the office, full time and permanently," were guided by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as well as by local and federal health guidance. Wigdor, which is based in Manhattan but also conducts work out of...

