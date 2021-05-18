Second Gentleman Made $1.2 Million From DLA Piper In 2020

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Douglas C. Emhoff, a former BigLaw attorney and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, reported about $1.2 million in partnership income in 2020 from DLA Piper, the firm he practiced at before becoming the second gentleman, according to tax returns released by the White House. President Joe Biden and Harris disclosed their federal and state income tax returns late Monday. Joint returns filed by Harris and Emhoff showed the couple's gross federal adjusted income last year was nearly $1.7 million, the vast majority of which came from Emhoff's work as a sports, media and entertainment partner at DLA Piper. The couple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS