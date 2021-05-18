Biden Calls For Expanded Access To Justice For The Poor

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden will use his executive power to expand access to publicly funded legal representation for the poor, the White House announced Tuesday. Biden is directing the U.S. Department of Justice to come up with a plan to boost federal aid to publicly funded legal services, in a bid to allow low-income people wider access to counsel in criminal and civil matters, according to a statement. "Timely and affordable access to the legal system can make all the difference in a person's life," the statement said. "But low-income people have long struggled to secure quality access to the legal system."...

