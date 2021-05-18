Mayer Brown Nabs Former FTC Deputy Gail Levine

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A former deputy director for the Federal Trade Commission joined Mayer Brown LLP on Tuesday to help lead the firm's global antitrust and competition practice, bringing a wealth of experience on mergers and conduct spanning a diverse cross-section of industries. Gail F. Levine joined the firm as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office, following a stint as deputy director of the FTC's Competition Bureau that wrapped last month. Levine previously served as an in-house lawyer for Uber as its head of U.S. regulatory affairs and director of competition, and as a vice president and associate general counsel for Verizon Communications....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS