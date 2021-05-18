Groups Say Poor Planning Caused Fla. Wastewater Dump

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Several conservation groups told Florida environmental regulators Tuesday they're planning to sue the state and the owner of a toxic waste site for what they claim was years of mismanagement that eventually led to an emergency release of hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay last month. Center for Biological Diversity, Our Children's Earth Foundation, Inc., Suncoast Waterkeeper Inc., Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, Inc. and ManaSota-88 Inc. allege that years of neglect and poor planning led to the wastewater needed to be released into the bay in order to prevent a "catastrophic collapse" of structures used to store phosphate fertilizer...

