O'Melveny Nabs Ex-Senior USPTO Official In DC

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has bolstered its intellectual property and technology practice with the addition of a onetime Patent Trial and Appeal Board vice chief judge and former senior legal adviser to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, the firm has announced. William "Tim" Fink recently joined as partner in O'Melveny's office in Washington, D.C., the firm said in a May 18 statement. He will be leading the firm's USPTO practice, which includes PTAB post-grant proceedings, and also expanding "the firm's footprint in this growing area," according to the firm. Fink told Law360 on Tuesday that he had a "challenging...

