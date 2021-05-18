Stem Appoints Schlumberger Atty As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence-driven energy storage company Stem Inc. announced Tuesday that it has appointed Saul Laureles as its chief legal officer and corporate secretary. California-based Stem said Laureles will lead the company's global legal function, including corporate governance, securities and mergers and acquisitions, along with environmental, social and governance compliance. Laureles said in a statement that he is excited to join Stem as its chief legal officer during its pivotal next chapter as a newly public company, adding that he looks forward to "helping the company navigate the future as it executes its growth plan." Laureles joins Stem after serving as director,...

