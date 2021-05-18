Panel Tosses Attys' Fee Deal Because Client Didn't Sign Off

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- An agreement between two Washington attorneys to divide fees awarded in a wage class action against a car dealer is unenforceable, a state appeals court ruled, saying the pact violated court rules because the client had not signed off on it. In a published opinion Monday substituting one from April, a unanimous panel said a lower court must reconsider an award of $96,000 in fees to attorney Stephen Teller of Teller Law based on an agreement between him and attorney Harish Bharti. The state court's rules say a client must agree to such an arrangement, and there was no indication that...

