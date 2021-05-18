Steel Co. Must Rehire Worker After Positive Pot Test

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge ordered a steelmaker to rehire a worker fired over a positive marijuana test following a workplace accident, saying an arbitrator reasonably found that the company improperly fired the worker just because of the test result and without "industrial due process." U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black on Monday backed an arbitrator's finding that Steelcraft Manufacturing must rehire William Warren because it fired him without fully investigating the circumstances that led to the termination, as required under the collective bargaining agreement with the United Steelworkers. "The arbitrator plainly acted within the scope of his authority," Judge Black wrote....

