Fla. Wholesaler Owes Duties On Mix Of New And Used Clothes

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ordered a Florida clothing wholesaler to pay tariffs on a batch of imports, finding apparel subject to duties had been mixed in with duty-free secondhand clothes. DIS Vintage LLC must pay a 16.6% tariff on 443 bales of imported clothing after it failed to convince CIT Judge Timothy Reif that the clothes had wear and tear from prior use to qualify for duty-free treatment. "The court finds that 16 samples 'show signs of appreciable wear' and are 'worn' ... and nine do not 'show signs of appreciable wear' and should be classified under other...

