Judge Fletcher Makes Way For 4th Biden Vacancy On 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit Judge William A. Fletcher is taking senior status, giving President Joe Biden a fourth chance to replace a Democratic appointee with a younger jurist on the historically liberal West Coast appeals court. A court spokesman confirmed the move Tuesday and shared the 75-year-old judge's Monday notification letter to Biden, in which the jurist says he will take senior status "upon the appointment of my successor." "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as an active judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Court for the past twenty-two years," Judge Fletcher wrote....

