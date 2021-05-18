Conn. IT Co. Can Press Bad Faith Claim Against Cyber Insurer

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge refused to toss an IT company's claim that Citizens Insurance Co. acted in bad faith when it refused to cover a business interruption caused by a 2019 cyberattack, finding the policyholder has sufficiently shown that the insurer could have misrepresented the policy. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer on Monday rejected Citizens' bid to dismiss New England Systems Inc.'s breach of good faith claim against it, but he dropped the company's two other claims under a pair of Connecticut consumer protection statutes. NSI claims Citizens falsely said that NSI had waived its right to get business interruption...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS